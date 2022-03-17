Short Interest in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Decreases By 16.4%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $356.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.42. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

