Praxis Precision Medicines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,433 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,997% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,818. The stock has a market cap of $505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.41. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

