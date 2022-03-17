Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $695,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,950,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,206,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.