iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 889.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,319 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 4,452,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,964. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

