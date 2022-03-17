Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $760,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

