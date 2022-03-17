United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

