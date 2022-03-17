Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $146.14

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,289,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $155.83. 2,222,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $157.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

