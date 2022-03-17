Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €19.49 Consensus PT from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.54 ($21.47).

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($24.84) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.