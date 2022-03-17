Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $680.86 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $680.86 million and $5.24 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.55 or 0.06868668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,962.25 or 1.00071452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 684,766,288 coins and its circulating supply is 684,765,689 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

