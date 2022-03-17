Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.48

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $91.68 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00194641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00385694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

