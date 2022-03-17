$14.73 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $52.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.57 million, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

