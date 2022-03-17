Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.65

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 4370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.