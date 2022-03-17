Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $160.94. 3,394,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,393. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

