TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 381,136 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLGA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 4,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. TLG Acquisition One has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

