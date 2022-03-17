United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

