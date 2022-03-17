Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $135.73

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,290. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.