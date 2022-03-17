Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $135.73

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,290. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

