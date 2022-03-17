Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $2,796.40

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.50) to GBX 2,897 ($37.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.21) to GBX 2,650 ($34.46) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. 34,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

