TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.752-3.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.13. 1,369,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.85.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

