Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $2,796.40

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.21) to GBX 2,650 ($34.46) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.47) target price on the stock.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. 34,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

