Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $162.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,410. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

