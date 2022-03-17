Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 6,179,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.