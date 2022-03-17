Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $18.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,859,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,538,215. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 143,691 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

