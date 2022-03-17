Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.31 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.