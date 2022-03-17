Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $274.33. The company had a trading volume of 598,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

