Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches Market Cap of $77.81 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $77.81 million and $2.52 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00007451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.67 or 0.06865827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.63 or 0.99919771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,535,455 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

