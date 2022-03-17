Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,048. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

