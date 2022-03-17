Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 154,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,923. The company has a market cap of $240.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

