Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Update

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Atotech by 13.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of ATC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 2,459,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.62. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.