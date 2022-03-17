Boosted Finance Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $59,280.62 and $12,763.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002422 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.67 or 0.06865827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.63 or 0.99919771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

