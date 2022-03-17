BIDR Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $51.81 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

