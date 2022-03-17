-$0.07 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). High Tide posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth $369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HITI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.71 million and a PE ratio of -36.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

