Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) to post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 746,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $844.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

