Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. 1,647,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,777. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

