Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Raised by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,561. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

