Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

KRNT stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. 287,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 241.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $14,171,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.