Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQC remained flat at $$9.62 during trading on Thursday. 8,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61. Jupiter Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

