Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 956,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 390,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,713. The company has a market cap of $177.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $89,526. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

