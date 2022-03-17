Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expands By 22.7%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.20 on Thursday, reaching $562.12. 71,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,340. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

