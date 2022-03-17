Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$48.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GOOS traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.28. 251,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,237. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$27.15 and a one year high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

