American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

AHOTF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

