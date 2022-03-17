GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $123.51 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004038 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $123.51 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,870,180 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

