0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 27.7% This Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and $666,466.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

