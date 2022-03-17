Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 1,303,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,935. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

