Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.94. 10,277,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

