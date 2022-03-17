Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 4,100 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,415,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,927. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

