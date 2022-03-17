Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $211,147.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $10,292,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,225. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

