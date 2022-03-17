Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 306,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 97,464,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,924,842. Molecular Data has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

