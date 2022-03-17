Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Limbach alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 82,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.