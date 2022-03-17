$10.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to announce $10.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.43 billion. Nucor reported sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $41.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.93. 3,988,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. Nucor has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $140.78.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

