Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
OII traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,066. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24.
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
