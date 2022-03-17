Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

OII traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,066. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

